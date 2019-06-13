Carver Middle School students raise money for Children’s Tumor Foundation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Carver Middle School in Chesterfield County is celebrating after students and staff made a big donation to a charity that is dear to their hearts.

The school raised over $2,400 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

It all started after they learned a fellow student has been battling Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue.

“This was a health condition that many of them were not even aware existed, let alone someone they knew had it. They kind of took ownership of the situation in something that they can control, and then they went to try to make the world a little better,” said the school’s World Languages Department Chair, Laura Powell Kiser. The fundraiser started in May. Students were also given packets of information to learn more about Neurofibromatosis and what people with the disorder go through.

Teresa Williams, a volunteer leader for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and the mother of a child with Neurofibromatosis, said the fundraiser is not only about raising money, but also educating the kids about the disorder.

“It helped raise funds for research, but it also educates people and cuts down on bullying, and educating these younger children of when they see other people that look different from them … that act differently from them … that it’s okay. They’re not contagious. They’re just born with something they can’t help,” Williams said.

Williams says the money will go towards research and education.

