RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local group is working to expand Richmond’s Low Line gardens.

The green space covers 5.5 acres from Great Shiplock Park down by the Capital Trail.

The Capital Trees organization is working to create ‘Low Line Green’ to extend the green space down near the flood wall.

Capital Trees said once “completed, it will offer a beautiful urban green space away from the CSX train trestle for formal and informal community gatherings.”

