Chesterfield boy collects thousands of pounds of food for holiday season

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield boy collected thousands of pounds of food in his wagon to donate to a local food bank for the holiday season.

There are nearly 75 homes in his subdivision, but Austin Sawyer knocks on every door to ask for food donations.

“We were thinking the first year he did it when he was three, it was the time at Christmas when we thought it would be good for him to learn the value of giving back,” Austin’s mom Ashley Smoyer said.

Austin has been collecting goods for eight years. This year he received some help from his friends.

“Oh my goodness, I remember when he was three and he pulled up his wagon with 30 pounds of food and a paper bag or two and then every year, he sets a goal higher and higher.”

This year, Austin’s goal was to raise over 3,000 pounds. Austin is donating the food to Feed More.