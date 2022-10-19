CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield veteran received a special surprise on Wednesday when he got his bathroom remodeled for free.

Brewel Currie is an army veteran of 20 years living in Chesterfield County. Currie previously had one leg amputated and as a result, found it increasingly difficult to stand up in the shower.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, home remodeling business West Shore Home replaced Currie’s fiberglass shower with a new acrylic one and added bars to grip onto and a shower seat to give him a more comfortable showering experience.

A Chesterfield veteran received a special surprise on Wednesday when he got his bathroom remodeled for free. (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Brewel Currie (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

“That is really a big help…because my shower space before did not have the bars for me to hold onto,” Currie said. “I thought that was wonderful, and it was really a great surprise.”

Currie is one of only eight veterans in the whole country to receive an enhanced shower from West Shore Home. West Shore Homes launched West Shore for Warriors in September, a program intended to help veterans through home remodeling.