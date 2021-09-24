Chesterfield dental office offers free care for those in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Chesterfield dental office is making sure their community gets the care they need.

Bright Smiles Dental offered free extractions, cleaning, fillings and root canals Friday through their Free Dental Day.

Dr. Davis Gardner, the owner, says it’s his way of giving back to his community. The annual day of service started five years ago, but was put on the back burner in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardner says the services they offer can be life-changing. He recalls a moment with a patient back in 2019.

“It happened to be on his birthday, and he had some broken front teeth,” Gardner said. “He had been wanting to get stuff done for years. He was just in tears. It was really cool.”

Aureonna Aveytia was the first patient to get care. She’s thankful for the free service.

“Dental care is expensive,” she told 8News. “Even with a full-time job and working, it’s still not feasible all the time. I’m a single mom – I have two kids. I heard about this great opportunity, so I decided to come down and take advantage of it.”