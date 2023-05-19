CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As thousands of Chesterfield high school students recieve their diplomas this year, they will be sharing the graduation stage with the accomplishments of a handful of plant sciences students.

For a whole school year, seniors in the urban agriculture and plant systems program at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse grew ferns that will now decorate the stage at the VCU Siegel Center for Chesterfield Schools graduations next week.

With the help of urban agriculture teacher Trista Grigsby, the students watered the ferns during school breaks and also figured out ways to manage bugs and pests.

Credit: Chesterfield County Public Schools

Credit: Chesterfield County Public Schools

Over 4,700 high school seniors will graduate from the Chesterfield school system next week. Nine Chesterfield Schools graduations will take place between Monday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 24 at Virginia Commonwealth University, and two graduations will take place on Friday, May 26 at Virginia State University.