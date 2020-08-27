Chesterfield mom starts ‘Little Free Diverse Library’

'We use books as a way to learn more about the world around us'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) – A Chesterfield mom of two is hoping to inspire meaningful conversation through children’s books.

Casey Taylor, a former first grade teacher, created her own library – calling it the ‘Little Free Diverse Library.’ She’s collecting books with diverse characters and themes and donating them after noticing the little free library in her neighborhood needed more variety.

“People want to learn more, read more and become more aware about what diversity and inclusion looks like,” Taylor told 8News.

Through an online list, Taylor has collected more than 200 books that she’s donated to more than 30 little free libraries in Chesterfield and Richmond.

Taylor’s daughter, 5-year-old Margo, helping with a delivery run.

Taylor says she started the project as a way to teach her two daughters, Margo and Harriet, the importance of inclusion.

“We use books as a way to learn more about the world around us,” Taylor said. “That felt like a tangible way for us to show our girls, ‘Here’s what we want for our community.'”

She hopes the donated books help other parents start conversations with their kids.

“Families that might not know where to begin – that they’re able to pick up a book and show their child, ‘Look! here’s someone who doesn’t look like you who is either doing something heroic or teaching a lesson,'” Taylor said.