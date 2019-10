CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Curtis Elementary School in Chesterfield celebrated the work of custodians Thomas White and Sharon Potter Wednesday.

In celebration of National Custodian Day, students made cards and signs and covered the custodial office door.

Chesterfield County Public Schools said students also thanked White and Potter when passing them in the hallway.

National Custodian Day recognizes the hard work it takes to keep facilities in shape.