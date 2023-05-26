CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lucky Midlothian teacher got a special surprise from the Virginia Lottery on her last day before retirement — a complimentary vacation and a big prize for her school.

As part of this year’s Thank a Teacher campaign, 68,000 thank-you notes were sent to K-12 public school teachers across the state. The cards featured artwork from Virginia students, as well as a code teachers could enter to win a grand prize.

Nearly 7,000 teachers entered the special code included on their thank you cards. But the lucky randomly chosen winner was Joanne Stanley, an English and gifted education teacher at Swift Creek Middle School in Midlothian.

Stanley will now get to take either a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation, both valued at $2,500. Her prize also included a gift card that she can use on luggage or technology.

Virginia Lottery surprised Stanley with the good news on Friday, May 26, which happened to be her last day before retirement.

“The kids are your magnum opus. They are what you’re doing this for and what you leave behind and that’s what I’m going to miss the most, is those relationships that I’ve made with them throughout the years,” Stanley said. “I still hear from them. One of my students, I taught his mother and so I’m teaching multiple students within the family and it’s been wonderful. It’s been a wonderful career. I was meant to do it.”

Swift Creek Middle School will also receive $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room as part of the grand prize.

Over the last seven years, the Thank a Teacher program has recognized 14 educators throughout Virginia.