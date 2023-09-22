CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County resident is gearing up for her chance to win big on the “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I am beyond excited to finally share with my family and friends,” Tameka Stephens announced on Facebook. “Watch me appear as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, September 26! What an amazing experience and opportunity to be a part of America’s favorite show!”

Stephens will star as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

The game show is currently in its 41st season.