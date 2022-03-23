CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield youth robotics team is advancing to the tri-state championships.

At the end of their regular season, the team placed in the top five out of 440 teams across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The team calls themselves the “LibraryBots.” They designed and built their robot at the Central Library in Chesterfield. The 12 member mixed-gender team ranges in age from 13 to 17, with students attending public, private, and home schools.

“I love how our team is so representative of our community,” team mentor Kasey Tross said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the unique perspectives of everybody on this team, and it really teaches the kids what it means to work together– not only with people who don’t look like you, but also people who may not think like you.”

Chesterfield youth robotics team : LibraryBots

They credit much of their success to the support they have received from the community, calling themselves a “communiteam.” The team is funded entirely by sponsorships from local individuals and businesses.

The team will compete against 79 other robotics teams at the first-ever Chesapeake District Championships April 9th at the Hampton Coliseum. The top three teams will then advance to the world championships in Houston, held April 20 through the 23.