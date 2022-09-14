A kitten found and saved by a VCU Police officer is on its way to a new life. Klingman nicknamed the kitten “Chloe, the crime-fighting cat,” scooped her up and brought her back to the office. (Photo Courtesy of the VCU Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A kitten found and saved by a VCU Police officer is on its way to a new life.

VCU Police officer Jacob Klingman said he was on a recent patrol when he heard what sounded like a cat in distress. Shortly after, he found the tiny kitty in the bushes outside of a facility.

“Poor thing was hungry and alone trapped in the bushes outside the facility,” Klingman said in a police release.

Klingman nicknamed the kitten “Chloe, the crime-fighting cat,” scooped her up and brought her back to the office.

“You should have seen my lieutenant’s face when I walked into his office with a kitten in my hand,” Klingman said.

Klingman plans to take Chloe home, take her to the vet, and make sure she is overall healthy before she goes to her new home. Although, Klingman has a feeling Chloe may not end up going too far.

“Who knows though, I already love her to death and might not let her go!” Klingman said.