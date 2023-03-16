CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prom season is approaching quickly, and Cinderella Dreams, a local non-profit organization, is helping teens in need find an evening gown for little to no cost.

“This is our largest event of the year where we provide prom dresses for high school teens at no cost or a suggested $5 donation,” said Sarah McCurry, Board President of Cinderella Dreams.

Nearly 2,500 dresses of all shapes and sizes have come through the organization, all cleaned by hand by Puritan Cleaners.

“We have long, short, sparkly, no sparkles, demure, a little bit risky but appropriate for school,” Curry said.

During Cinderella Dreams shopping events, teens are paired with “fairy godmothers” who help them find the perfect gown.

“Fairy godmothers are community volunteers that come in and work with us and act as personal shoppers for our teens,” said Ashley Mann, Cinderella Dreams board member.

Cinderella Dreams, Westchester Commons

Cinderella Dreams had over 20 fairy godmothers assisting roughly 150 teens throughout the day during their first shopping event of the season.

“We pair a teen up with a fairy godmother, and they talk to them about what size they are, what kind of dress they want, if there are any rules at their school about what they can have regarding cuts or style,” Mann explained.

Sara Moncrieff provides community relations for Puritan Cleaners but has a perfect track record of helping teens find their ideal dress.

“I love being a fairy godmother. It’s my favorite day of the year,” Moncrieff said.

According to Moncrieff, there are sizes in stock from double zero to twenty-two plus. Some dresses are even designer, with Sherri Hill dresses popping up on the racks.

“We know these dresses are amazingly expensive. We’re talking three, four, five hundred dollar dresses in here that people can walk in and walk right back out with,” McCurry said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, Cinderella Dreams provides teens with more than just dresses.

“The teen gets to pick out makeup to go with it, jewelry, and shoes, just to be able to walk out with that total package and feel like a million bucks,” Moncrieff said. “We know when you look good, you feel good.”

While the non-profit is located at 301 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian, they welcome anybody from anywhere to shop and are always open to more volunteers.

“There is no better feeling than seeing a girl realize how beautiful she is,” Moncrieff said.

The last two shopping events for this prom season are Saturday, March 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information about the non-profit, click here.