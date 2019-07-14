Cleanup of city schools underway with ‘RPS Shines’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools kicked off its second annual RPS Shines campaign, which focuses on getting volunteers to clean up schools.

The administration started the program last year with 1,000 volunteers and 75 partner organizations to fix aging bathrooms and plant flowers at the dozens of schools.

The goal of RPS Shines is to provide a welcoming and attractive learning environment for students, teachers, and parents.

The campaign focuses on three programs: a bathroom blitz to clean up school’s bathrooms, beautification days to paint the walls and organize libraries of schools, and days to paint community murals.

The goal of beautification days is for every RPS school to be paired with a community partner to paint walls, pull weeds, plant flowers and pick up trash.

Last summer Superintendent Jason Kamras proposed a Bathroom Blitz.

In a letter to parents on July 14, 2018, Kamras promised the bathrooms would all be renovated for the start of last school year.

But on the first day of school last fall, Kamras told 8News the blitz would continue for 2-3 months, with up to $350,000 set aside for repairs.

The work is still ongoing.

This summer, RPS is pledging 10 schools to be a part of the Bathroom Blitz to receive painting, electrical work, and plumbing upgrades.

Local artists and volunteers are also being asked to paint murals at seven RPS schools.

Thus far, the administration has lined up 600 volunteers and 32 organizations to take part in RPS Shines.

Bon Secours has committed to paint a mural at Armstrong High School and provide renovations to several bathrooms as well as return to fix bathrooms at Carver Elementary School.

