Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce spreads holiday cheer to service members unable to come home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce stepped up this week and stuffed over 400 bags of goodies for service members unable to return home for the holidays.

The Holiday Helper Association said John Brandt, Executive Director of the Colonial Heights Chamber, jumped at the opportunity to have the chamber partner again this year with Holiday Helper at Fort Lee.

The Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce stepped up to support over 400 service members unable to return home for the holiday season. (Photo: Holiday Helper Association Facebook page)

Truck filled with goodies for service members. (Photo: Holiday Helper Association FB)

Unit leaders pick up bags to distribute to service members. (Photo: Holiday Helper Association Facebook page)

Unit leader picks up a holiday bag for service members unable to return home for the holidays. (Photo: Holiday Helper Association FB page)

The association said that Brandt and his team of 10 people spent hours getting the gifts ready for distribution. Unit leaders came by to pick up the bags to give to service members on Christmas morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small team of 10 people gathered from the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce to pack gift bags for service members. (Photo: Holiday Helper Association FB)

“This is something special that we do and we are grateful the Colonial Heights Chamber is an avid supporter,” the Holiday Helper Association posted on Facebook. “All of us understand the importance of these service members being handed a bag Christmas morning, letting them know that their community is thinking of them!”