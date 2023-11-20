RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When a child gets new glasses, they often feel blessed to see clearly, but accidents can happen and sometimes those blessings get broken or lost. That’s where Conexus can help, thanks to contributions from generous donors.

In the past, replacing glasses could take two to three weeks. However, Conexus CEO Tim Gresham says, these days, repairs can take as little as a matter of hours.

“It is usually within a day or two, which is a real blessing to a child,” Gresham told 8News. “Particularly a child that has just gotten their new glasses.”

Over the course of the last school year, Conexus put together a new lab using donation funding to help make its operations more efficient.

“It was a dream of ours for several years and then we were able to go out and raise some funds and some great support from some of the community to help come in and help us build our own lab,” Gresham said.

Since the start of the school year, Conexus has replaced over 200 glasses using the new lab. Gresham says he wants the nonprofit to expand even more in the future.

“Over time, the more kids we serve, the more machines we will probably need. So, we have room to expand to add another 1 or 2 machines here,” he said. “Putting a pair of glasses on the face of a child that is seeing poorly really does change their life.”

For more information on the program and its mission to improve the lives of students with the “Gift of Light,” visit the Conexus website.