Couple gets married at Chippenham Hopsital after losing touch for 50 years

Patricia and Bill Keller got married at Chippenham Hopsital. (Photo: Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals Faebook page)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Childhood sweethearts Patricia Malpass and Bill Keller seized the day and got married at Chippenham Hospital!

The couple’s wedding was supposed to be next week but Patricia fell ill, according to the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital staff helped organize a wedding for the lovebirds. Patricia and Bill reconnected after losing touch for 50 years.

“We got some decorations and a veil and decorated her room. Her nurses gave the bride away, our hospital chaplain performed the ceremony, and one of our team members served as ring bearer,” Chippenham Hospital posted on Facebook.