Crews work 5 hours during storm to rescue kitten from underground pipe

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of the Caroline Animal Shelter Facebook page

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (WRIC) — Several people worked together during Tuesday night’s storms to help rescue a kitten that was stuck in an underground pipe outside the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center. The job, which eventually required Dominion Power’s assistance, took them five hours.

According to a Facebook post from the Caroline Animal Shelter, authorities were informed by the rehab center that a kitten was trapped inside a pipe underground.

Deputy Bullock with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but she soon “realized that the kitten was in a plastic pipe that contained electric lines.” This prompted a call to Dominion Power.

Workers spent five hours, the Facebook post said, trying to rescue the kitten and eventually were able to.

The Caroline Animal Shelter thanked the crew members from Dominion Power, the Caroline Sheriff’s deputy and the nurses at the rehab center for their work.

Last night Caroline Sheriff's Office received a call from the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center about a…

Posted by Caroline Animal Shelter, Caroline County VA on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events