Crews work 5 hours during storm to rescue kitten from underground pipe

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (WRIC) — Several people worked together during Tuesday night’s storms to help rescue a kitten that was stuck in an underground pipe outside the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center. The job, which eventually required Dominion Power’s assistance, took them five hours.

According to a Facebook post from the Caroline Animal Shelter, authorities were informed by the rehab center that a kitten was trapped inside a pipe underground.

Deputy Bullock with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but she soon “realized that the kitten was in a plastic pipe that contained electric lines.” This prompted a call to Dominion Power.

Workers spent five hours, the Facebook post said, trying to rescue the kitten and eventually were able to.

The Caroline Animal Shelter thanked the crew members from Dominion Power, the Caroline Sheriff’s deputy and the nurses at the rehab center for their work.