Crowd cheers tree lighting at the Jefferson Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Hotel held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Monday with hundreds in attendance to enjoy.

Several people stood in the hotel’s lobby for the lights to switch on and 8News was there to capture the moment the crowd was waiting for:

We’re just MINUTES away from the Annual Tree Lighting at the Jefferson Hotel. Join us live, now! Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Monday, December 2, 2019

LATEST HEADLINES: