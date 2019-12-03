RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Hotel held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Monday with hundreds in attendance to enjoy.
Several people stood in the hotel’s lobby for the lights to switch on and 8News was there to capture the moment the crowd was waiting for:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crowd cheers tree lighting at the Jefferson Hotel
- Auburn University fined $250,000 after fans rush field following Iron Bowl Victory
- Bald eagle smashes window at Virginia tax office, flies off
- Beaverdam man had no pulse when Henrico officer came to his rescue: ‘I want to shake his hand’
- Stephanie Lynch sworn in as first woman to serve Richmond’s 5th District