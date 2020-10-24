Danville man runs all the way to Richmond in five days, raising money for children in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Danville resident, Steve Scott, faced long days and fluctuating weather all to accomplish something he described as fulfilling — raising money for children in need.
Scott started his five-day journey Tuesday in Danville. He completed the 168-mile run to Richmond Saturday afternoon with Henrico County Police Department leading the way.
At the finish line, Scott was greeted by his family, friends and co-workers celebrating his accomplishment with food and some tunes.
Scott said no matter how his body felt or what he may have thought at the time, there were a few reasons why he’d never quit.
“The kids, the smile on their faces and the good Lord,” Scott said.
He said, during the pandemic, it’s important to stay positive. And for him, he wants to help the next generation.
“The kids are our future and the kids right here, you know, some of them don’t have moms or dads,” he said. “And I just want to let them know, I’m 59 years old, if you have goals go after it and we were able to raise over 20,000 dollars.”
Susan Moss, Co-founder of Head Up Eyes Forward, an organization that remembers her late son while providing apparel for the active lifestyle said this is only the beginning.
“I would say the journey is not complete, were just starting this journey together, and we have a lot further to go.”
Now that Scott has finished this race, he and Moss discussed what he would be doing to celebrate this accomplishment.
“He’s going to eat a lot,” Moss said.
And Scott didn’t shy away from that notion.
“I’ll probably eat a lot, spend some time with my wife,” Scott said. “We have some family coming down from Fredericksburg, my sister, Ronnie we’re just going to chill out and relax, and I’ll take me a good ole Epsom salt bath.”
Scott said if you take anything away from his journey let it be these two things.
“Just always remember this, put a goal out there go after it,” he said. ” And number two is always keep your heads up and your eyes forward and don’t look behind you.”
