Dedication ceremony held for adaptive swing set built for Amelia County special needs students

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A swing set for special needs students at Amelia County High School has officially been dedicated.

8News reported in May that local boy scout Lucas Hasenfus was raising money to build an adaptive swing set for special needs student at Amelia County High School for his Eagle Scout Project.

“The students currently have no dedicated play area to call their own as often is the case at the high school level,” Haseunfus explained in May. “It’s important to provide this outlet for adolescents.”

By August, Hasenfus had raised enough money and resources to build the adaptive playset.

Dozens of volunteers joined Hasenfus as he put the finishing touches on his Eagle Scout project at the high school on Saturday, Aug. 10.

“It made me really happy because they now get to play on it whenever they want, any day they like for as long as they want,” Hasenfus told 8News in August. “That’s just great to me.”

The dedication was held at Amelia County High School Wednesday.