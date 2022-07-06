Lewis Schmitz presented Wayne Slayden with a continuous service award in April for 50 years with the American Legion (Photo: Dinwiddie County).

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Wayne Slayden, a former member of the United States Air Force, is celebrating 50 years of service with the American Legion.

According to Dinwiddie, Slayden was raised in the Northern part of the county and is a member of the Dinwiddie American Legion Post 149. He is also the Membership Chairperson for the post.

Lewis Schmitz, the previous commander, presented Slayden with his continuous service award back in April.

Slayden enlisted in the Air Force in 1961 and became an American Legion Legionnaire in 1972, according to the county. He and his wife, Bonnie, currently live in Dinwiddie and have five children.