RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The time has come; Dominion Energy Riverrock has announced the 2023 lineup for its annual Brown’s Island festival.

This year’s lineup includes local artists like Richmond’s own Flight Club and Willie DE, regional talent like 49 Winchester coming straight out of Appalachia and nationally recognized musicians such as Chicago-based artist, Neal Francis.

“We’re very excited about this year’s musical line up for Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky, Director of Events for Venture Richmond. “We feel that this year has a rich mix of not only local and national acts, but a variety of styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all music fans. We have no doubt that these artists will enhance the outdoor atmosphere along the James River and are sure to be a highlight of the festival.”

Riverrock is free and open to the public — and features much more than music. The three-day festival includes sporting events like trail runs, bike rides, rock climbing, a fishing tournament as well as kayak and stand-up paddleboarding events. Riverrock’s infamous Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs competition and festival-wide Photo and Video Contests will take place throughout the weekend.

Riverrock Riverrock events of the past

Dominion Energy Riverrock Music Lineup

Friday, May 19

6:30 p.m. — The National Reserve

8 p.m. — Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

1 p.m. — Willie DE

2 p.m. — Flight Club

3:15 p.m. — Pharaoh Sistare

4:30 p.m. — Erin & the Wildfire

6:15 p.m. — Sierra Hull

8 p.m. — Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21

1 p.m. — Justin Golden

2:20 p.m. — Cosmic Collective

3:40 p.m. — 49 Winchester

More information on this year’s festival and event registration details can be found at www.RiverrockRVA.com or on social media @RiverrockRVA.