RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools mobile bookmobile, the Lit Limo, is leveling up to meet high demands with the program’s popularity. RPS said the new Lit Limo includes a larger vehicle, air-conditioning and wheelchair accessibility – providing features to help make sure all students are comfortable and included in the entertaining, fun and free learning opportunity.

8News has partnered with RPS for our 2022 Founders Day of Caring, and will make dreams of a new Lit Limo a reality by installing flooring, cabinetry and re-shelving the books just in time for the summer schedule – all right in our station parking lot – so the vehicle can provide students with the fun, mobile literary service, but RPS needs YOUR help with raising money to buy the necessary materials.

What is the Lit Limo?

The Lit Limo is a mobile library that began in the summer of 2020 and became an avenue to reach students and families with books, communication, and outreach during virtual learning. The program is designed to help implement RPS’ literacy and reading strategies as well as create excitement for books for all students. Their motto, “Engage all families to build a culture of joy for reading and writing in Richmond,” says it all.

The Limo travels five days a week based on elementary school zones, with five different zones covered each day of the week. Every child who visits the Lit Limo receives a book of their own, can participate in reading aloud and is signed up for a Richmond Library Card. The Limo can also be found visiting community events on the weekends to reach even more students.

Now in its third year, the Lit Limo has distributed more than 25,000 books to RPS students, and the upgrade to accommodate higher demand and provide additional capacity and access for all students is greatly needed.

RPS is asking the public for help in raising money for the necessary countertops, cabinetry and flooring to be used inside the new Limo. Richmond Public Schools estimates the total cost of the materials to come in at just under $5,000.













Materials needed:

More than $3,600 in cabinetry

More than $450 in countertops

More than $250 in laminate flooring

How you can help:

To help raise money, the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation has set up an online portal where you can donate to help get the Lit Limo rolling. Any denomination donation is accepted and highly appreciated.

You can find the link to the donation site by visiting www.rpseducationfoundation.org/litlimo.