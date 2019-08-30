‘Employee of the Month’ at Richmond museum turns parking spot into green space

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A groundskeeper at the Science Museum of Virginia decided to do something unique with his “Employee of Month” parking space.

Mark Peterson says he doesn’t own a car, so he turned the spot into a Parklet, which is a mini-green space that turns an unused area into something more approachable.

“Anytime we can replace asphalt, concrete with green space, I think it’s definitely a plus. There are about like two million acres of parking in the U.S. — it’s about the size of Yellow Stone,” Peterson said.

This mini-park is just the start for the museum. They plan to build a parking garage and turn the surface into a larger green space next year.

