Evergreen Enterprises donates 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in RVA

Evergreen Enterprises, a leading flag, home, and garden manufacturer and distributor located in Richmond donates 200 heat lamps to the city. (Photo: City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Evergreen Enterprises has donated 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in the City of Richmond.

For many Richmond businesses, the winter season along with COVID-19 guidelines could possibly mean closing their doors but with this donation, they have the chance to stay open and keep patrons comfortable.

“The pandemic has slowed the vibrant, diverse growth our community has enjoyed in recent years, and we’re happy to partner with the city to support small businesses during this challenging time,” said Ting Xu, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Evergreen Enterprises.

“We’re fortunate to have the sourcing capabilities and factory partners to help us deliver these sought-after heaters.”

The city is now facilitating the distribution of these heat lamps to small businesses.

