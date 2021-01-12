Evergreen Enterprises donates 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Evergreen Enterprises has donated 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in the City of Richmond.
For many Richmond businesses, the winter season along with COVID-19 guidelines could possibly mean closing their doors but with this donation, they have the chance to stay open and keep patrons comfortable.
“The pandemic has slowed the vibrant, diverse growth our community has enjoyed in recent years, and we’re happy to partner with the city to support small businesses during this challenging time,” said Ting Xu, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Evergreen Enterprises.
“We’re fortunate to have the sourcing capabilities and factory partners to help us deliver these sought-after heaters.”
The city is now facilitating the distribution of these heat lamps to small businesses.
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
Latest Local News
- Over 2 million people visited the James River Park System in 2020Despite the pandemic, the James River Park System was still able to attract a record-breaking number of nature lovers.
- Evergreen Enterprises donates 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in RVAThe city is distributing 200 heat lamps to small businesses after a donation from Evergreen Enterprises.
- 18-year-old medevaced after striking VDOT truck in York County crashWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old driver was medevaced with serious injuries after crashing into a VDOT truck Tuesday morning in York County, just outside of Williamsburg. Authorities blocked off all lanes at Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive, in Carver Gardens, to allow for a helicopter to land, per the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State […]
- University of Richmond pauses its Men’s Basketball program due to COVID-19The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing it’s men’s basketball program due to COVID-19.
- Medical examiner: Actor Bert Belasco died of natural causesThe Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that Bert Belasco III, an actor most known for his role on the BET TV show “Let’s Stay Together,” died of natural causes.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.
- Officer-involved shooting at Petersburg Wawa found to be ‘reasonable’According to the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner, the officer’s decision was found to be reasonable because of the imminent threat to himself and the public.
- VEA: Virginia schools should go all virtual until staff get the COVID-19 vaccineThe Virginia Education Association is calling all public schools, who have not already done so, to move to all virtual instruction until all staff members have gotten vaccinated.
- Chesterfield School leaders want elementary students to return to classroom 5 days a weekChesterfield County Schools said it plans to recommend that all elementary school students return to the classroom 5 days a week starting February 1.
- Louisa County Public Schools will move to fully remote learning on ThursdayLouisa County Public Schools announced Monday that it will move to fully remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 14.