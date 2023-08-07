MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Across the commonwealth lies a treasure trove of history, but much is still waiting to be uncovered. You might be surprised at what can be found right under your feet.

One sunny and warm summer morning, Jeff Downs was on a hunt. His eyes were squarely focused, looking down as he carefully combed the grass and intently listened to the beeping sounds coming from his metal detector.

But what was he hunting for? He never knows. And that’s his favorite part.

“Once you start digging and find something, it’s pretty addictive,” he said.

Downs has been relic hunting since 2019; searching woods and fields across central Virginia. He makes sure he has permission first. Then, the hunt is on.

“You don’t expect whatever’s in the ground,” Downs explained. “You know, you don’t know what it’s going to be.”

During the search, Downs came to an abrupt halt. The beeping sound has suddenly gotten louder. “Whatever it is, it’s big!” he remarked.

He took his shovel and started digging. He ripped out a huge clump of dirt and grass and used a smaller metal detector to see if he could pinpoint where his bounty was hidden.

Finally, he found it! He started sifting the dirt. Could it be a Civil War bullet? Or a rare coin from the 1700s? He revealed his treasure as the metal gleamed in the bright hot summer sun.

“Oh, just a nail!” Downs said with a laugh. “You probably dig 90% trash. But that’s just part of it. And the other 10% is treasure.”

Jeff Downs using a metal detector in Mechanicsville, Va. (Photo: 8News)

Alas, no risk, no reward, right? Because, as Downs knows, the treasure is out there.

Inside his office, he showed some of his most prized possessions found in the ground. Downs proudly pulled out a shadowbox with his favorite item — a Civil War bayonet.

While rusty, it’s in remarkable condition. Downs also showed a collection of bullets, buttons, belt buckles and coins dating back to the 1700s.

“You find something, there’s something else in the ground. There’s something else in the ground. So you just keep going,” he said.

Many of these relics are historical, like a brass-looking oval item with the letters ‘US’ on it.

“That’s a Civil War box plate. It would go on a cartridge box,” Downs explained.

Just down the road from Downs’ relic hunting site, in Hanover, Jerry Simmons at Cold Harbor Metal Detectors told 8News has been picking since 1968 and said he has found some relics that are fairly valuable.

Simmons pointed to an artifact in such remarkable condition it looked virtually brand new. It was a brass oval that said “6th INF NC STATE.”

“The Sixth infantry, North Carolina,” Simmons explained. “That’s my best find. That one can go upwards of $8,000.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are some people who may relic hunt for profit, but many pickers do it for their love of history, like Simmons, who pulled out another find — a small coin he said was of Roman origin from around 32 AD.

“When I find something there, you know, even if it’s a bullet, you have to wonder who handled this, who had that in their hands that long ago and what were they thinking?” Simmons said.

Simmons claims it’s not a difficult hobby to pick up, and said you can find good quality metal detectors for around $300.

“You don’t have to break the bank to get a really good machine,” he said.

The two pickers emphasized that any field or forest could be holding secrets just waiting to be discovered, and encouraged those who are interested to get outside, get active and perhaps find something historical, or valuable, along the way.

[There is] “tons of history, tons of treasure anywhere you go,” Downs said.