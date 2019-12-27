Family, dog lost in wreck reunited in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A paw-fect reunion!

An out-of-state family was reunited with their missing dog in Colonial Heights Friday.

Traveling for the holidays, the family wrecked their vehicle near the Interstate-85/Interstate-95 split on Sunday. The dog, named “Layla” ran away, prompting the family to search for her whereabouts on social media.

The dog was spotted days later on the river walk trail in Colonial Heights. The city’s animal control contacted the family and all were reunited.

