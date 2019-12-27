1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia ABC suspends restaurant’s liquor license days after deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Police: Bicyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries after hit-and-run in Henrico 5 people, including 3 children, suffer serious injuries in Powhite Parkway crash

Family, dog lost in wreck reunited in Colonial Heights

Positively Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A paw-fect reunion!

An out-of-state family was reunited with their missing dog in Colonial Heights Friday.

Traveling for the holidays, the family wrecked their vehicle near the Interstate-85/Interstate-95 split on Sunday. The dog, named “Layla” ran away, prompting the family to search for her whereabouts on social media.

The dog was spotted days later on the river walk trail in Colonial Heights. The city’s animal control contacted the family and all were reunited.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events