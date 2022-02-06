Feed More receiving $100,000 donation from Bank of America COVID-19 booster initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bank of America Richmond is donating $100,000 to Feed More Tuesday, to help in their mission of serving food insecure communities across Central Virginia.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Richmond who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The bank ended up raising a total of over $100,000.

The bank said the donation will help Feed More provide over 400,000 meals to people in need across the 34 cities and counties they serve. According to Feed More, one out of every ten individuals in their service area is food insecure.

Richmond Bank of America employees will also volunteer with Feed More’s on-site Community Kitchen, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The release said employees will help to package meals for homebound Meals on Wheels clients, a program helping to keep homebound seniors and disabled neighbors independent and in their own homes for as long as possible through providing fresh, diet-specific, made-from-scratch meals.

Feed More is always accepting volunteers to help extend their impact and help neighbors in need. If you’re interested in volunteering with Feed More, or if you are struggling with hunger and need help, visit their website for more information www.feedmore.org.