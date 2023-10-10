HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A festival celebrating the changing of the season is headed to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, this year, with a new theme.

HarvestFest Día de los Muertos will celebrate all things fall, and give visitors a chance to learn more about Hispanic culture, music, artistry and food.

“It’s a fall celebration and a celebration of the season change and a family event,” Michelle Israel, exhibits and programming coordinator at Lewis Ginter told 8News. “This year, we’re going to have it with a Día de los Muertos theme.”

The celebration will feature a craft market with Hispanic artisans, crafts for children, and authentic Latin American food and drinks. The Latin Ballet of Virginia, Kadencia and DJ RAY will also bring the sights and sounds for the day.

Festivalgoers will also get a chance to learn about Día de los Muertos with an altar community activity. The altar will be interactive.

“We always have an altar or an ofrenda,” Israel explained. “All it is, it’s a table set up with the picture of the person or the pet that you’re honoring. It can be several family members. This is a holiday that’s very connected to nature. So, it is always good to include the four elements.”

The altar will be set up on Monday, Oct. 23, and will be on display through Oct. 30 in the Flagler Pavillion.

HarvestFest Día de los Muertos is Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The festival is included with regular garden admission.