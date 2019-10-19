Filming for ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off could impact traffic near VCU on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t be alarmed if you see some zombies walking around Virginia Commonwealth University on Friday. AMC is filming scenes for “Monument,” a spin-off series of “The Walking Dead,” right by Monroe Park.

The filming is happening by Franklin Street through the Compass, which is right in front of the Cabell Library on VCU’s campus.

If you’re in the area, be on the lookout for activity near Hibbs Hall. VCU says pyrotechnics, fog and smoke machines all be may be in use throughout the day. VCU police may also be holding pedestrian traffic periodically in the area.

“Wow, this is a lot of production. A lot of buzz, wow. I’m kind of shook right now,” Daquon Crews, a VCU junior, told 8News. “I definitely think it brings good about it. People get to wonder about it and asking questions. I think it definitely does put it on the map.”

Filming will go through 11 p.m. so if you’re driving or walking through the area, be sure to keep that in mind.

