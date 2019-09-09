First responders remember fallen 9/11 heroes with annual Richmond stair climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — First responders climbed 110 stories to honor fallen 9/11 heroes Sunday morning.

The 2019 Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb brought together first responders from all over Central Virginia.

“We do it for the brotherhood,” Henrico Fire posted on Facebook. “We do it for the families of the lost ones. We do it to finish the 100 story climb that they weren’t able to do.”

Each participant paid tribute to a New York City firefighter, police officer or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the stories in the World Trade Center.

The funds collected for the climbs go towards supporting families of local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

Photo: Chesterfield Fire Facebook



“Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS are honored and that the world knows that we will never forget,” CFEMS said.

