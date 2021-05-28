‘Flick Factory’: Local teen entrepreneur launches first-of-its-kind selfie museum in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Calling all selfie lovers! There will soon be a new way to take those picture-perfect portraits in Richmond!

The Flick Factory, described as Richmond’s first selfie museum, is slated to open in just a few days. Founder and CEO, 16-year-old New Kent student Na’Zyia Washington, says it was created after joining Future Business Leaders of America at her high school. She decided to go all in and turn her love of selfies into a business.

“Full storage every day? That notification helped me,” Washington told 8News.

Washington says about a year ago, she brought the idea to her parents, Dr. Kevin and LaToya Washington who are co-owners.

“I don’t think they believed me at first,” Washington said. “Richmond, in general, doesn’t really have anything for all ages. Once I came up with my reason, and looked more in depth with it, I gave them a budget and we went forward.”

The museum has more than a dozen themed rooms, each with a light stand and phone holder. Washington says each theme was carefully researched, and will be swapped out every few months.







A sneak peek inside the ‘Flick Factory’ which opens May 31. A grand opening event is slated for June 4. (Photos: Delaney Hall)

“I looked at trends right now,” Washington explained. “Current trends. Also older trends. Bringing back older trends. We have a DVD room – no one watches DVDs anymore so why not bring that back?”

The museum is described as an interactive experience. Customers will get their ticket scanned and have 60 minutes to take as many pictures in as many rooms as they want.

“I hope that when they come here, they can express themselves – in each room they can express themselves,” Washington said.

While the museum won’t open for a few days, Washington says she already has big plans for her future.

“I also would like to open up more businesses,” she said. “We opened very quickly and the pace we went on – without support, I never would’ve been able to do it. It was really the support of my family.”

The Flick Factory, located on West Broad Street, will have a grand opening event on June 4, but will open to the public May 31. Flick Factory will follow COVID-19 CDC and state guidelines.

