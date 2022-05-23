RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Experience live music, games, an open bar, food from LUNCH.SUPPER!, and more during this summer’s “Dinner on the Infield” event at The Diamond.

The event will feature live music from the band Main Street Station and will take place Thursday, July 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. Proceeds will go towards The Richmond Flying Squirrels Charities.

“This is another unique experience we are bringing outside of baseball,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “In a wonderfully food-centric city like Richmond, this dining experience on the infield of The Diamond will not only be memorable but raise funds for the important work of Flying Squirrels Charities.”

The dinner will take place on the stadium’s infield, and will feature food served by the popular Richmond restaurant, LUNCH.SUPPER! Attire for the event is “Summer Cocktail.” High heels are not permitted on the field, but wedges will be allowed.

Tickets for the event are on sale now with a special, discounted “early bird” rate of $50 each or $90 for a pair. Beginning June 21, tickets are $75 each or $125 for two. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 804-359-3866, or in person at the Flying Squirrels’ offices at the Diamond.