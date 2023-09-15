View of the grandstands at the Diamond Ballpark. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With a 7-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have locked in their spot in the playoffs.

Thursday night’s game took place at UPMC Park and ended with the Squirrels claiming the second-half Southwest Division title, securing the team’s spot in the 2023 Eastern League Playoffs.

Up next, the Squirrels will once again face the SeaWolves in the first game of the Southwest Division Series, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 19 at The Diamond.

Tickets for the Flying Squirrels’ home playoff games are available online here.