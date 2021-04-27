Food bank organization distributes food to families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federation of Virginia Food Banks gave out food boxes to local families on Tuesday.

The nonprofit represents all of the food banks across the state. Families got fresh produce and enough nutritious food for five meals.

“Here in Virginia, across the state our food banks are making a real effort to source the most nutritional food we can for the families, and frankly, for the children,” spokesperson Katie Mandes said.

Feeding America says food insecurity increased for more than 150,000 people in Virginia last year.