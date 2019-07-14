Breaking News
The Latest: Barry makes landfall; weakens to tropical storm

Food, music and fun: RVA Reggae JERK Festival

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time to head out to Brown’s Island for the RVA Reggae and JERK Chicken Festival.

The community event featured ten of the best jerk chicken chefs from the east coast, in addition to local musicians playing their best reggae tunes.

An organizer told 8News the festival is a way to bring people together from all different cultures.

“Diversity will become even more important blending our cultures,” said Michael Asante. “Becoming more understanding of each other. Adopting each other’s cultures in some ways that are beneficial to us all and move forward.”

The festival runs until 9 p.m.

Those still interested can buy tickets at the door.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events