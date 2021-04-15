Former RPS teacher surprised with caravan for 101st birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Public Schools teacher spent her 101st birthday waving to loved ones and former students as they drove by her home for a birthday parade.

Majorie Saunders worked for RPS for nearly 30 years, including teaching at Maggie Walker High School from 1956 to 1970. She taught at a couple of other schools including George Wythe High School until her retirement in 1985.

The “caravan of love” that drove by her home started at Sharon Baptist Church and made their way to Saunder’s home where she and family waited outside.

The cars parading by Saunders house were decorated with balloons and streamers for the festive occasion.

“It’s unbelievable, I didn’t get all this attention,” Saunders said. “I’m one of ten children. I didn’t get all this attention.”

Her daughter, Marjory Saunders, attended the event to wish her mother a happy birthday.

“Really deep down inside she appreciates it, she does,” Marjory said. “I appreciate it also, because she is and has been a wonderful mother.”