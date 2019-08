RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The beagle that Richmond Police’s 4th Precinct was fostering has been adopted.

‘Queenie’ who had been with the officers since late July was adopted by Officer Worsham.

Officer Worsham adopted the beagle after his 3-year-old daughter kept asking for the beagle.

“She just kept saying ‘Thank you, Daddy.’ Just melts your heart,” Officer Worsham said.