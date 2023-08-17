RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and earned a Purple Heart has been gifted a mortgage-free home in Richmond by a foundation that provides housing for veterans across the country.

Retired U.S. Army Specialist Eric Sabath got the keys to his new home in Richmond’s Southside on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 17. The home was donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF), which has given over 900 mortgage-free homes to veterans in all 50 U.S. states.

A Virginia native, Sabath joined the Army in October 2010 and was stationed in Washington before he deployed to Afghanistan, where he was injured in combat in 2012. After undergoing several surgeries, Sabath retired from the Army in August 2013.

Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News

Sabath received several awards, including a combat Infantryman’s badge, an Afghanistan campaign medal with one campaign star, a National Defense Service Medal and a Purple Heart, for his service.

In addition to the home, Sabath will be provided with a family and financial mentor for the next three years.