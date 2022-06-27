RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at the Dogwood Dell.
The free event will include performances, music, vendors and family activities.
Schedule:
- 6 p.m. — The reading of the Declaration of Independence
- 6:30 p.m. — A presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m.
- 7 p.m. — A performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band
- 8 p.m. — Music by The Richmond Concert Band
- 9 p.m. — Performance of “The 1812 Overture” featuring the concert band during the fireworks display
- 9 p.m. — Fireworks
The Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4:
- 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)
- Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)
- Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)
Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 p.m. Free parking is available at the Dell, with overflow parking available at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue, with a free shuttle bus service beginning at 4 p.m.