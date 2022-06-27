RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at the Dogwood Dell.

The free event will include performances, music, vendors and family activities.

Schedule:

6 p.m. — The reading of the Declaration of Independence

6:30 p.m. — A presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m.

7 p.m. — A performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band

8 p.m. — Music by The Richmond Concert Band

9 p.m. — Performance of “The 1812 Overture” featuring the concert band during the fireworks display

9 p.m. — Fireworks

The Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4:

700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)

Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)

Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 6 p.m. Free parking is available at the Dell, with overflow parking available at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue, with a free shuttle bus service beginning at 4 p.m.