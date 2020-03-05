Fox’s Pizza Den helping RACC shelter pets get forever home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local pizza shop is doing more than just delivering pizzas — they’re helping shelter pets find forever homes.

“Fox’s Pizza Den” features adoptable dogs from Richmond Animal Care and Control on their boxes. The fliers display the dog’s picture and name, along with adoption information.

Owner Ronnie Burnett told 8News she hopes the partnership with RACC will help get the word out about homeless pets.

“I don’t think people realize the amount of dogs and stray animals that are not being adopted,” Burnett said. “And it gives them an opportunity to see a face on what’s out there and so hopefully that’s going to really help these dogs and other animals to be able to get adopted.”

Fox’s Pizza Den just started putting the fliers on their boxes Wednesday, but tell 8News the response on social media has been overwhelming.

