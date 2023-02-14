James River flowing next to Brown’s Island in Richmond, Virginia (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Returning May 5 for the 38th season in Richmond, the 2023 concert series lineup for Friday Cheers has been released.

As the only summer concert series held along the James River, at Brown’s Island, Friday Cheers, presented by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, attracts a wide-ranging audience, drawing in young twenty-somethings, teens, families and older adults to enjoy the events quintessentially representative of Richmond.

Eight headlining acts have been announced, spread across each Friday in May and June.

James River flowing next to Brown’s Island in Richmond, Virginia (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ 8News)

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with the option to purchase a 2023 Season Pass for $55 through March 3, after which the price will increase to $65.

2023 Friday Cheers lineup

May

May 5 – Snail Mail (8:00 p.m.) with Water From Your Eyes (7:00 p.m.) and Dazy (6:15 p.m.)

May 12 – Sierra Ferrell (8:00 p.m.) with Chris Leggett & The Copper Line (6:30 p.m.)

May 26 – RVA Music Night: Butcher Brown (8:20 p.m.), Celler Dwellers (7:15 p.m.) and Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers (6:15 p.m.)

June

June 2 – Sampa The Great (8:00 p.m.) with Kenneka Cook (6:30 p.m.)

June 9 – Watchhouse (8:00 p.m.) with Palmyra (6:30 p.m.)

June 16 – Tank and the Bangas (8:00 p.m.) with Piranha Rama (6:30 p.m.)

June 23 – The Vegabonds (8:00 p.m.) with Kind Hearted Strangers (6:30 p.m.)

June 30 – Flipturn (8:00 p.m.) with Holy Roller (6:30 p.m.)