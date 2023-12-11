HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The saying goes, “two birds of a feather flock together.” Over the weekend, two central Virginia chickens took this saying to the next level.

Many were shocked to see two chickens roaming around Richmond International Airport’s South garage on Thursday. A photo captured by 8News employee’s mom showed one of the chickens hanging out on top of an SUV.

Many were left wondering how the chickens made their way to the airport in the first place. Owner Pam Wilson says that’s a long story, literally, after the two came from the Rice area of Prince Edward County — about 70 miles away from the airport.

Wilson tells 8News she didn’t realize the two were missing until she saw them on the news.

“Those are my chickens. Oh my God, those are my chickens,” said Wilson.

“One is tougher. Henrietta’s the the ringleader and little Mabel is the docile one. The the big black one,” Wilson added.

Although each one has a personality of their own, the two took the quick getaway on the back of her husband’s truck where they like to roost at night.

After telling her husband what happened, Wilson says she called Henrico Police.

“I asked the woman, this is a long shot, but do you by chance have a black chicken? And she said, yes, we do. And would you like is it yours? Would you like to come get it?”

Chickens in a coop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

Photo of runaway chicken by Angela Thrasher

Pam Wilson, of Rice, reunites with her chickens that were found wandering through Richmond International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 7. (Photo: Pam Wilson)

The three were reunited on Saturday and will be under a watchful eye so that they don’t escape again.

“For right now, since they left Coop, I’m going to keep them in here for a little while,” Wilson said.