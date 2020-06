AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s a story that is sure to bring a smile to your face!

The Amelia County community rallied together this weekend to surprise a front line worker. As part of the “Random Act of Kindness initiative,” community members surprised Jeremy with $3,000.

Jeremy works at the Food Lion in Amelia and community members told 8News they raised all the money in just three days as a way to say thank you.