Girl with alopecia gifted 2 specially made Barbie dolls without hair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A little girl with alopecia finally has a Barbie doll that looks like her.

Gwen Franssen, a kindergarten student at Fuqua School in Farmville, suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Her friend named Bailey, a junior at the school, realized that dolls in the classroom represented all of the students but one.

Through some research, Bailey learned that Mattel makes Barbies with alopecia, but they’re very rare, and not sold in stores.

Bailey reached out to the company and they sent Gwen two dolls that look just like the kindergartener.

