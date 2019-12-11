Girls learn ballet thanks to their Chesterfield teacher

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teacher is making a difference one plié at a time.

Nicole Brown is a 5th-grade teacher and ballet instructor at Bellwood Elementary. Brown said she really wanted to bring dance to her school as an extracurricular activity to expose her students to something they wouldn’t normally do.

At first Brown’s program only had two members, but word of mouth quickly spread and now she teaches six students during her morning ballet program.

Brown’s class is teaching the tiny dancers the fundamentals of ballet and mindfulness. Through dance, the girls are able to express themselves and be more aware of their emotions. Something Brown said shows in their academic lives.

Bellwood E.S. now has three opportunities for students to learn dance, a morning class and two after-school programs.

Watch CCPS’s full interview with Nicole Brown below: