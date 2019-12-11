1  of  3
Girls learn ballet thanks to their Chesterfield teacher

Positively Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teacher is making a difference one plié at a time.

Nicole Brown is a 5th-grade teacher and ballet instructor at Bellwood Elementary. Brown said she really wanted to bring dance to her school as an extracurricular activity to expose her students to something they wouldn’t normally do.

At first Brown’s program only had two members, but word of mouth quickly spread and now she teaches six students during her morning ballet program.

Brown’s class is teaching the tiny dancers the fundamentals of ballet and mindfulness. Through dance, the girls are able to express themselves and be more aware of their emotions. Something Brown said shows in their academic lives.

Bellwood E.S. now has three opportunities for students to learn dance, a morning class and two after-school programs.

Watch CCPS’s full interview with Nicole Brown below:

#oneCCPS Bellwood Ballet

We are fortunate to have teachers like Nicole Brown in our schools! Not only does she teach her students the fifth grade curriculum, but she also volunteers her time and talents to teach ballet to the children at Bellwood Elementary. We love how she saw a need in her community and took action by creating this opportunity for the children in her school. Thank you, Ms. Brown, for all you do to support and inspire our #oneCCPS students! #ThankYou #KindnessMatters

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Monday, December 9, 2019

