Goochland Drive-In to show ’42’ to honor Chadwick Boseman, proceeds go towards cancer research

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Goochland Drive-In will show ’42’ this weekend after canceling a ‘Black Panther’ screening due to a decision from Disney.

The drive-in took to social media Monday saying Disney “for reasons unknown” decided to no longer let the film, ‘Black Panther’, in any theater. This comes after the film’s main star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Owners say a portion of proceeds from will go towards the American Cancer Society. They also hope to bring awareness to colon cancer screenings.

The drive-in has implemented COVID-19 restrictions like social distancing and pre-paid online ticket sales.

