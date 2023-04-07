GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland County student has been awarded a huge scholarship at a Virginia University.

Andrew Meiller, a senior at Goochland High School, has been awarded a three-year $120,000 Army ROTC scholarship to Longwood University.

The scholarship will cover all of Meiller’s tuition, books, lab fees and uniforms after he completes his freshman year at the university, which is located in the town of Farmville in northern Prince Edward County.

When he graduates from Longwood, Meiller will earn a commission in the United States Army, Army Reserve or National Guard.