‘Good Trouble’ Richmond mural honors late Rep. John Lewis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new mural alongside the Powhatan Community Center in downtown Richmond honors the late Civil Rights icon, Rep. John Lewis.

The city unveiled the piece called ‘Good Trouble’ on Wednesday. The congressman often used the phrase in his decades-long fight for racial justice and equality.

“To me, ‘Good Trouble’ is being civilly active and giving back to my community in a way that is positive and uplifting,” said Josh Zarambo, the artist behind the mural.

Zarambo said he spent nearly 70 hours crafting the mural with traditional paintbrushes and spray paint. Originally, Zarambo said he had another figure in mind for the mural. However, after witnessing Richmond’s protests this past summer and learning more about Lewis after his death, his idea shifted.

“Being one of the 13 Freedom Riders, organizing the March on Washington, and being arrested over 40 times, I thought he was a good person to put on the wall during the times we’re going through,” Zarambo said.

The mural is part of the “Advocates for Change” program, highlighting social activism through art. Zarambo said he hopes his piece sparks conversations in the community and serves as a vehicle for change for younger generations.

“I hope people get the creative bug like I did,” Zarambo said, “but also realize that you can protest creatively through art.”

